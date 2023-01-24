Man rescued from burning Houston home after being attacked with hammer: police

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was attacked with a hammer inside a Houston home that was then set on fire, police say.

Police responded to a report of an assault around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Knoxville.

According to HPD, when officers arrived, family members were running out of the house yelling that their uncle had been attacked.

Police say the house was on fire, and they couldn’t make entry, so the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene.

Firefighters were able to get into the house and get the injured man out. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the man had been attacked with a hammer, struck at least one time in the head, and then the fire was set.

Police say they have a suspect detained, and he was also taken to the hospital. Officials say the suspect is a family member.