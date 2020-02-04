Man arrested for fatal shooting of sisters in Texas A&M Commerce dorm room

Police have arrested a man for fatally shooting two women in a Texas A&M Commerce dorm on Monday.

Deja Matts, 19, who was pursuing a degree in public health and her sister, Abbaney Matts, 20, who was not a student at the university, were killed. Police said Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, is the suspected gunman and was the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney.

An arrest warrant for Smith was obtained through surveillance and witness tips.

The sisters were found dead inside the Pride Rock Residence Hall on the Texas A&M Commerce campus just after 10 a.m. Monday. The discovery prompted a lockdown that lasted several hours.

The father of the two women, Timonthy Matts, remembered his two daughters on Tuesday.

“This is what some cowards, they did. They left my daughter without her big sisters, she doesn't have any big sisters to look up to, she doesn't have anybody,” Matts said.

Advertisement

The victims' father says the family drove Deja back home from school last weekend to celebrate their brother's birthday and Abbaney drove Deja back Sunday.

“They took her back Sunday night and it was too late for her to come back this way so she spent the night down there, and this happened - both of my daughters,” Matts said.

University police released a 911 call from a student reporting it appeared shots had been fired in the dorm.

“So it looks like something was shot through the wall and hit my calendar and the wall is all broken apart,” the 911 caller said.

Smith had recently been released from jail after Garland police arrested him last week. Police say he attacked Abbaney, striking her and allegedly threatening her a knife.

Hours after the murders, and before the announce of his arrest, smith also posted on his Facebook page – expressing apparent disbelief over what happened.

The third shooting victim who survived is Abbaney’s 2-year-old son. He was treated at the hospital and is now being cared for by the family.

The Matts’ say they don't have many details on the status of the investigation, but shared Deja was studying public health and hoped to become a nurse. Abbaney also wanted to work in the medical field, inspired by their mother who works in dentistry.

“Athletic, smart, straight-A students,” Matts said.

The family remembered the sisters as sharing a close bond both with big goals.

“I don't think Deja would've had it another way, to leave here with her sister,” Matts said.