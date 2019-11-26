Man accused of attacking his sons after taking LSD at El Paso home

A man was arrested after he reportedly attacked his young sons after taking LSD at an El Paso home Friday.

Zakary Frampton, 26, was charged with two counts of injury to a child.

According to a release from the El Paso Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 4900 block of Marcella Santillana Street just before midnight Nov. 22. Officers found a three-year-old boy with injuries to his head and a seven-year-old boy with "substantial injuries" to his face and body.

Police say Frampton allegedly attacked the two boys after taking LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) with two people at the home. He's accused of punching the seven-year-old in the face repeatedly and throwing him against a kitchen island.

He is also charged with striking the three-year-old and throwing him from one room to another. Both boys were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The seven-year-old suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized, police say.

Frampton was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility Saturday and his bonds total $550,000.