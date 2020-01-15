Man, 69, with dementia reported missing in Harris County

article

Harris County deputies need help to locate a missing 69-year-old man who has dementia.

Martin Santibanez was last seen around 6 p.m. on January 14 in the 8400 block of Greenhouse Road in the Cypress area.

Santibanez has been diagnosed with dementia and other medical conditions, and he is in need of medication.

Santibanez is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 225 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427.