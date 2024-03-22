Hays CISD bus carrying over 40 students involved in major Bastrop County crash; at least 2 people dead

At least two people are dead after a major crash involving a Hays CISD school bus and an 18-wheeler in Bastrop County on Friday.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, around 2:17 p.m., a bus rollover was reported with more than 40 people involved near SH 21 and Caldwell Road.

According to Hays CISD, a school bus carrying Tom Green Elementary pre-K students was involved in the crash. The students were returning from a field trip to the Bastrop Zoo.

There were 44 students and 11 adults on the bus, the school district said.

"Parents of students on the bus have been notified directly from the campus. The district is in the process of conducting reunification. Hays CISD transportation staff, counselors, safety and security personnel, and other administrators have all joined first responders either at the accident scene or at the reunification location," Hays CISD said in a statement.

At this time, SH 21 near the Caldwell/Bastrop County line is shut down.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates