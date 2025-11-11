Magnolia police officer bitten by DWI suspect who peed in patrol vehicle

The Brief A Magnolia police officer started bleeding after being bit by a DWI suspect. The suspect also peed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, officials say. Magnolia PD states the suspect is charged with bringing while intoxicated and assault on a public servant.



A Magnolia police officer was bitten by a suspect during an arrest and left bleeding, according to authorities.

Police officer bitten

The backstory:

The police department reported an officer conducted a traffic stop near FM 1488 on Monday evening.

Photos courtesy of Magnolia Police Department/Facebook

A male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated after an investigation. According to the Magnolia Police Department, the suspect peed in the backseat of the patrol vehicle and stated anyone taking blood from him would get "f****d up".

The officer had a blood search warrant and while fighting the blood draw, the suspect bit the officer and drew blood, police report.

Magnolia PD states the suspect is now additionally charged with assault on a public servant.