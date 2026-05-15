Magnolia ISD employee resigns after vape pen triggered fire alarm

The Brief Magnolia ISD says a teacher resigned after a fire alarm at Magnolia Intermediate School was triggered by a vape pen in a restroom. The district says they are cooperating with law enforcement about the incident. It has not been reported if charges will be filed against the teacher.



A Magnolia ISD school teacher resigned after a vape pen triggered a school's fire alarm on Thursday.

Teacher resigns from Magnolia Intermediate School

What we know:

The school district sent out a letter to parents stating Magnolia Intermediate School had an unexpected fire alarm going off. Teachers and students followed protocol and evacuated the building as instructed.

Magnolia ISD says administration learned the alarm was triggered by a vape pen in a faculty restroom.

They stated a teacher resigned, effective immediately, due to campus disruption and not following the employee handbook. The district will keep working with law enforcement about the incident.

Magnolia will work on securing a substitute for the classroom as they approach the end of the school year.

What we don't know:

It has not been reported if charges will be filed against the teacher.