Long TSA lines in Houston push travelers to hit the road

The Brief Hours-long TSA in Houston are pushing travelers to get creative. Experts say travelers are coming up with alternative ways to get around the delays. According to experts, more people are hitting the road or flying out of smaller airports.



As spring break is in full swing and Easter approaches, travel is picking up fast. Hours-long TSA lines at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston are prompting many travelers to find alternative ways to get to their destinations.

Choosing a road trip instead

Travel experts say one of the biggest trends right now is a shift from air travel to road trips.

Clint Henderson with The Points Guy says rental car demand has increased.

"Hertz is reporting a 15% surge in website traffic this week, so I imagine some people are planning road trips instead of flying right now," Henderson explained.

Switching airports

Others are choosing to fly, but not from Houston. Travelers are choosing smaller airports.

"We are seeing a lot of anecdotal evidence that people are driving as far as San Antonio, Austin to get around the mess at Houston," he said.

For those who plan to fly, experts recommend traveling on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Saturdays because it's less crowded and usually cheaper.

TSA lines could improve soon

Experts say TSA lines may improve soon.

"The TSA actually told The Points Guy today that paychecks will start going out on Monday, which is great news," Henderson said. "I think once TSA workers start getting those paychecks in their banks, things will resume fairly quickly. I’d give it two days to a week. That’s not necessarily going to save some of these trips in the next week or so. You're also going have a morale issue. Twice they’ve been without paying the past year, which is not great for morale and about 480 so far have quit altogether, so they’re going have to rehire some of those folks, but the good news is as soon as the paychecks are coming in, I think the lines will pretty much go away."

Higher gas prices for those choosing to drive

Meanwhile, those choosing to drive should be prepared for higher gas prices.

AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe says the average price for regular gas in Houston is now $3.58 per gallon, up six cents from last week and more than a dollar higher than a month ago due to the conflict in Iran.

AAA also warns that rising crude oil prices could lead to higher airfare in the near future.

Whether traveling by plane or car, experts agree on one thing: planning ahead is key. Travelers are encouraged to allow extra time, monitor prices, and stay flexible as the busy holiday travel season continues.