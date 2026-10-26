Lizzo named grand marshal for Houston's 77th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

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The Brief The 77th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through downtown on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 9 a.m. Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo will serve as grand marshal alongside her former high school band. Attendees can expect live performances, elaborate floats, and five marching bands.



One of Houston’s favored holiday traditions is back this November, and a hometown superstar is taking center stage to lead the festivities through the streets of downtown.

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo was named grand marshal for the 77th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Houston Thanksgiving Parade gets Lizzo

What we know:

The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, in downtown Houston. Spectators can look forward to five marching bands, live entertainment, elaborate floats, and festive performances geared toward the entire family.

Lizzo was a student at Elsik High School in Alief Independent School District, where she played the flute as a member of the Mighty Ram marching band. The Elsik band will be right by Lizzo’s side during the parade route.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.