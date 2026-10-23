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Houston’s top dog and cat names for 2026 have been revealed

By
FOX Local
Pets and Animals
Published October 23, 2026 11:28 AM CDT
Published October 23, 2026 11:28 AM CDT
FILE -- Microchips required for all dogs, cats in Houston
FILE -- Microchips required for all dogs, cats in Houston

FILE -- Microchips required for all dogs, cats in Houston

In the City of Houston, pet owners are required to microchip their cats and dogs. The ordinance has been in place for about a year, but the grace period is coming to an end.

The Brief

    • Rover.com dug through their database and found the top dog and cat names used by pet parents in Houston.
    • Luna topped Houston’s lists for both cats and dogs. 
    • Rumi was the top dog name in the U.S., while Chicken Nugget was the top cat name in the nation.

HOUSTON - Pet names can be just as unique as the four-legged friends we take into our homes.

The team at Rover.com dug through their database to find the top dog and cat names being used across the country and in Houston.

Luna topped the list for both cats and dogs in Houston.

Chad Kulcak sits with his dog, Carl, on Dog Day at the ballpark before a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and Athletics at Daikin Park in Houston, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026.

Chad Kulcak sits with his dog, Carl, on Dog Day at the ballpark before a Major League Baseball game between the Houston Astros and Athletics at Daikin Park in Houston, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle / Getty Images)

Top dog names for Houston

  1. Luna
  2. Coco
  3. Milo
  4. Bella
  5. Charlie

Top cat names for Houston

  1. Luna
  2. Mochi
  3. Kitty
  4. Milo
  5. Lily

Big picture view:

Nationally, Rumi was the top dog name while Chicken Nugget was the top name for cats in the country.

How many dogs and cats are in Houston homes?

By the numbers:

According to research from Rice University’s Kinder Institute, dogs were present in 73% of pet-owning households in the Houston area.

The same research found about 41% of pet-owning households in the Houston area included cats.

The Source: Information in this story came from Rover.com and Rice University’s Kinder Institute.

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