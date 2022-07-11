Austin man acquitted of murder because of insanity in custody after he escaped Texas hospital

An Austin man who escaped from a mental hospital in North Texas two weeks ago was taken into custody.

Lex Ervin escaped on June 26 from North Texas State Hospital and was taken into custody by Austin police Sunday night.

According to APD, Ervin was found by officers responding to a welfare check call for a possible heat-related illness in northwest Austin.

Ervin’s mother, Leslie, told FOX 7 her son was found near one of the homes she owns in Austin. She believes he was trying to find her, and she is now waiting for a phone call.

"I can't wait to hear what happened because Lex and I are pretty close, even with everything that happened. I mean, he killed my husband. He killed his dad. But I realized that this was his illness, not my son. I love him unconditionally, and I support him," said Leslie Ervin. "I just want to say thank you to APD, they did a great job, and Vernon police has also been really good, and all the agencies involved in keeping me informed."

Leslie said she still is trying to find answers regarding her son’s initial escape.

"I believe it was gross incompetence by North Texas State Hospital," she said. "I will not rest until I find out what happened, not just because of my son, but because the community is in danger."

In 2014, a Travis County jury found Ervin, who is autistic, not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in the death of his father.

Ervin was committed to the hospital in April 2022 until his escape on June 26.

Ervin was booked into the Travis County Jail on an escape warrant out of Wilbarger County, according to APD.

FOX 7 reached out to the Vernon Police Department, and they couldn’t provide any more details at this time on when, or if, he will be returned to Wilbarger County or the North Texas State Hospital.