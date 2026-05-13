Contractors over LBJ Hospital expansion accused of 'stolen wages,' intimidation

The Brief Labor leaders are accusing contractors on the $2.5 billion LBJ Hospital expansion project of stealing approximately $480,000 in wages and benefits from more than 170 workers. Advocates presented documented evidence to the Harris Health Board of Trustees Wednesday morning, alleging that subcontractors used intimidation and retaliation to silence employees regarding these wage and hour violations. Gulf Coast area labor representatives are calling on Harris Health to use its oversight power to ensure full restitution for workers and to stop awarding taxpayer-funded contracts to businesses that mistreat their crews.



A massive labor dispute is unfolding over the taxpayer-funded expansion of Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) Hospital in northeast Houston as labor leaders formally accuse contractors of "stealing" nearly half a million dollars from the workers building the project.

The Allegations: Missing Money and a Climate of Fear

What they're saying:

On Wednesday morning, Gulf Coast area labor representatives appeared before the Harris Health Board of Trustees at their Bellaire headquarters to deliver a strong message: stating the $2.5 billion bond approved by voters in 2023 is currently funding serious wage and hour violations.

According to documentation presented by labor leaders, at least 170 workers on the project have been affected by unpaid wages and benefits. The heart of the dispute centers on McCorvey Sheet Metal Works LP, a subcontractor on the site.

Union representatives allege that:

$480,000 in wages and benefits remain unpaid.

130 sheet metal workers have been misclassified or underpaid.

Workers have faced intimidation and retaliation for attempting to report these violations.

"These people are working in fear of losing their jobs or speaking up. This is a prevailing wage project. Why does our community have to go through that?" said Rico Sanchez of SMART International during a press conference Wednesday morning. "The ask that we have is: pay these workers full. Pay them the restitution, treat them correctly."

Taxpayer Accountability

Big picture view:

The expansion of LBJ Hospital is the centerpiece of a $2.5 billion bond initiative intended to modernize Harris Health and attempt to create the first Level I trauma center outside the Texas Medical Center.

Because Harris Health—the county’s public healthcare system—manages these funds, labor advocates argue the Board of Trustees bears the ultimate responsibility for who they partner with.

"Harris Health cuts the checks and signs the contracts," a media advisory from the labor group stated. "They have both the power and the duty to ensure that contractors they partner with... are treating their workers with dignity."

Contractor and Board Response

The other side:

The project’s general contractor is McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., which oversees the various subcontractors onsite.

While labor leaders have called for Harris Health to stop awarding contracts to companies with histories of "cheating workers," the Board has yet to issue a formal ruling on the restitution of the alleged $480,000.

The following statement was sent to FOX 26 on behalf of Harris Health:

Harris Health is committed to integrity, accountability, and respect for the skilled tradespeople supporting the expansion of LBJ hospital, and we take pride in the fact that 75% of the tradespeople working on this project call Harris County home. As this workforce is comprised of members of our community, Harris Health and its Board of Trustees take the prevailing wage issue very seriously and as such have required all project contractors and subcontractors to comply with prevailing wage requirements and all applicable labor laws from the inception of this critical community investment.

To ensure this commitment is fulfilled, Harris County’s Department of Economic Equity and Opportunity (DEEO) was contractually engaged to support Harris Health by receiving and verifying subcontractor payroll records. In light of recent findings, Harris Health has also engaged a third‑party auditor to assist in reviewing wage‑related claims that have been raised. Harris Health takes all concerns seriously and follows all statutory requirements to review and respond appropriately, while continuing to exercise oversight to promote its lawful and responsible use of public funds.

What’s Next?

The LBJ expansion is not scheduled for completion until early 2029. However, labor leaders are demanding immediate restitution for the affected workers.