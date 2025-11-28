Layne's Chicken Fingers to spread its wings across Texas

article

The Brief Layne’s Chicken Fingers signed a deal to open 44 new locations across Texas. The expansion covers West Texas, San Antonio and the Coastal Bend, with multiple Lubbock stores planned. The chain says Texas is now 90% sold out for franchising, nearing full saturation in its home state.



Layne's Chicken Fingers, the rapidly growing fast food joint that started as a small shop in College Station, has signed a deal to spread across the state.

The new deal will open 44 new locations in Texas.

What we know:

The chain signed the deal with Eli Cohen, an experienced real estate and restaurant developer. According to the company in a Nov. 13 release, the Texas market is now over 90% sold out, leaving room for expansion in just El Paso and a few smaller, single-unit territories.

The deal will expand Layne's across West Texas, San Antonio and the Coastal Bend.

Part of the agreement with Cohen will bring at least two new locations to Lubbock, with a third under consideration.

Layne's nears Texas saturation

What they're saying:

"Sealing an over-40-unit deal in our home state is a major milestone for us as we approach 100% market saturation across Texas," said CEO Garrett Reed . "And given our focus on real estate, the opportunity to pursue this expansion with a seasoned developer is even more meaningful."

"When a franchisor has a strong culture and a clear playbook, it allows local teams like ours to focus on execution, leadership and community impact," he said. "That combination of structure and autonomy is what makes the model work."