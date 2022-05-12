Lawsuit claims unborn child died at Houston Astroworld Festival

article

A lawsuit claims that an 11th person died during the Astroworld Festival on November 5, 2021.

According to the lawsuit, a plaintiff said her unborn child was killed after she was "trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries" and ultimately the death of her child.

Ten people were killed in the tragedy that occurred on that tragic night.

MORE ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY COVERAGE

According to the Houston Fire Department, it began with reports of several people injured at NRG stadium, where Astroworld Festival kicked off day one of a two-day music event. It was a highly anticipated event as COVID-19 put 2020's festival on pause for Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster II.

Preliminary information from HFD Chief Sam Peña was that there were about 50,000 people in attendance, and at around 9:15 p.m., the crowd began to "compress" over the stage, causing panic and people started falling out.

PHOTOS: The names, faces of lives lost from the Astroworld tragedy

Advertisement

The plaintiffs are seeking monetary relief significantly in excess of $1 million.