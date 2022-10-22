1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, suspect in custody

article

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning.

Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue before noon on Saturday.

One suspect is currently in custody, according to police.

An event to give dozens of breast cancer survivors a look at the new Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Cancer Center has been canceled.

