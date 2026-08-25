Laredo Crime Stoppers Most Wanted suspect arrested at International Bridge

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The Brief CBP officers arrested 39-year-old Lester Herrera, one of Laredo's most wanted fugitives, while he was crossing the Gateway to the Americas Bridge on foot. Herrera was wanted on an active felony warrant for discharging a firearm during a 2021 altercation that left one person dead and five others injured. Officers turned Herrera over to local authorities, and he is currently held in the Webb County Jail on a $50,000 bond alongside a federal hold.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Laredo man wanted on a felony warrant connected to a 2021 altercation that left one person dead and five others injured.

Laredo Crime Stoppers Most Wanted suspect caught

What we know:

39-year-old Lester Herrera was taken into custody Aug. 18 after he was referred for a secondary inspection while crossing as a pedestrian at Laredo’s Gateway to the Americas Bridge, CBP said in a news release.

Officers used biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases to identify Herrera and learned he was wanted on an active felony warrant for firing a weapon, according to CBP. The agency said it confirmed the warrant with the Laredo Police Department and Webb County Sheriff’s Office before turning Herrera over to Laredo police.

Statement on Herrera's arrest

What they're saying:

"Our frontline CBP officers maintained strict vigilance and apprehended a man on the Laredo Crime Stoppers’ most wanted list," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

"Apprehending a U.S. citizen from the Laredo Crime Stoppers most wanted list is a significant achievement. This arrest reinforces CBP’s dedication to working alongside local agencies to ensure public safety."

(Photo by Shaul Schwarz/Getty Images)

2021 fatal altercation case

What's next:

Herrera was indicted May 12, 2021, on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, according to the records.

He was booked into the Webb County Jail on Aug. 19 on the deadly conduct charge with a $50,000 bond and a federal hold through the U.S. Marshals Service, according to jail records cited in the arrest information.