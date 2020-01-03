Landry's notifies customers about malware incident

Landry’s is notifying customers about a malware incident that may affect some payment card data.

Landry’s says they detected unauthorized access to the network that supports their payment processing systems for restaurants, and they immediately launched an investigation with the help of a cybersecurity firm.

The company says the encryption technology on point-of-sale terminals prevented the malware from accessing payment card data on those device, but in some cases, waitstaff may have mistakenly swiped payment cards on the order-entry systems.

Those cards that were swiped on the order-entry systems are the ones potentially involved in the incident.

Landry’s says the malware searched for track data – which sometimes has the cardholder’s name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code— read from a payment card after it was swiped on the order-entry systems. The company says in some instances, it only identified payment card information without the cardholders’ name.

The information may have been accessed from March 13, 2019 to October 17, 2019, but at some locations, it could have been as early as January 18, 2019.

Up to 63 brands may have been involved including their Aquarium locations, Brenners, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Dos Caminos, Mortons, Oceanaire and Saltgrass. The full list can be found on their website.

Customers who went to any of the impacted locations in the past year are advised to monitor card statements for unauthorized activity.