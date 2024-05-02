Expand / Collapse search
New Krispy Kreme rewards program kicks off with free donuts for two weeks

By Austin Williams
Updated  May 2, 2024 7:37pm CDT
Consumer
FOX TV Stations

The History of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is an American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain founded by Vernon Rudolph.

LOS ANGELES - Krispy Kreme is rolling out its "most generous" rewards program yet, offering a dozen glazed donuts for free to existing and new members.

To celebrate the launch, existing rewards members can claim their free dozen on April 30 only, while new members have until May 11 to join and receive their donuts.

The program also features twelve special deals days, including free coffee and donuts, available through May 11.

"While other brands seem to be making it harder on loyalty members, we’re making Krispy Kreme Rewards easier and even more generous," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "We take a lot of pride in being generous to all our guests, and that’s not changing. By becoming a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you’ll experience even more sweetness."

Continuing beyond the two-week launch event, members will accumulate 10 points for every dollar spent, which they can redeem for items like bakery goods and drinks. 

For instance, accumulating 150–250 points can get you a coffee, hot chocolate, or a classic donut, while 1400–1700 points can be exchanged for a dozen glazed or assorted donuts. 

The revamped program retains popular features such as a free birthday treat and adds exclusive access to limited-edition products.

Members can register for Krispy Kreme Rewards via the bakery’s app or website.

Existing members can log in with their current credentials to transition seamlessly to the new system. Their previously earned points will be preserved, and they will receive bonus points for each visit made in the past year.