KFC offers Mother's Day deal with bouquet full of fried chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken hopes to make Mother’s Day "finger-lickin’ good" with a bouquet full of fried chicken and fresh roses — together.

The chain debuted its "Kentucky Fried Buckquet," a DIY arrangement that’s part fried chicken and part fresh flowers, as part of a special 2022 promotion. The kit comes from ProFlowers and includes 12 "colorful and vibrant roses," a glass vase, a KFC applique to decorate the vase, eight skewers, and a card to tell mom "just how much you love her," KFC said in a statement.

The skewers are for KFC’s fried chicken, which needs to be purchased separately and is not included in the kit, the company added.

In order to snag a Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit, customers must also pre-order a KFC Sides Lovers Meal for Mother’s Day — which includes eight extra crispy tenders or eight pieces of KFC fried chicken, four baked biscuits, and a choice of three large sides.

The KFC Sides Lovers Meal must be ordered on the KFC mobile app or online between May 1 and 3 and customers will receive a promo code to redeem their very own free Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit from ProFlowers.

The Kentucky Fried Buckquet, part fried chicken, part fresh flowers, is pictured assembleld with KFC food items in a provided image. (PRNewsfoto/Kentucky Fried Chicken)

Nick Chavez, KFC’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement that while a regular bouquet of flowers is a good gift for Mom — this one will take Mother's Day "from a 10 to an 11."

Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

How to get a Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit

If your mom would appreciate a kitschy KFC-themed gift, here are the steps to get a free kit.

First, pre-order the Sides Lovers Meal online between May 1-3 by scheduling delivery or pick up on the KFC mobile app or KFC.com for Mother's Day weekend — or whenever the family plans to celebrate. Customers should add extra chicken if they plan to fill their buckquet with all eight skewers of chicken.

Once ordered, customers will get an email with a special code and link to ProFlowers to schedule their delivery for the free Kentucky Fried Buckquet arrangement. It’ll be shipped directly to them and ready to assemble (just need to add the fried chicken).

Once all the KFC supplies have arrived, assemble the Buckquet and surprise mom. Customers are encouraged to share a photo of her reaction on social media using #KFCMothersDay.

Other food chains have made headlines for their unique marketing ideas in recent days. Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen glazed doughnuts for the average U.S. price of a gallon of regular gas on Wednesdays through May 4. Earlier this week, it also teamed up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to debut three new cereal milk-inspired doughnuts.

Last week, DiGiorno unveiled a new cinnamon roll pizza — and Burger King is now trying to add fans to its customer program by offering free fries all year to those who sign up and purchase anything else on the menu.

RELATED: Taco Bell officially bringing back its Mexican Pizza nationwide

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati.