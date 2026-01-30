Expand / Collapse search
Kelvin Sampson: No. 10 Houston Proved ‘Road Toughness’ in Gritty Win at TCU

Published  January 30, 2026 12:02pm CST
Sports
Kelvin Sampson on Houston’s gritty road win at TCU: "You have to be tough"

University of Houston Men’s Basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson breaks down the No. 10 Cougars' 79-70 road victory over TCU. Sampson discusses the importance of free-throw shooting, late-game execution, and the "road toughness" required to win in the Big 12. Led by freshman Kingston’s 27 points, the Coogs moved to 5-2 in conference play.

The Brief

    • Top 10 Status: Following a 79-70 win over TCU, the Houston Cougars have climbed to #10 in the national rankings.
    • Freshman Force: Freshman standout Kingston led the charge with a dominant 27-point performance.
    • Road Warrior Mentality: Coach Kelvin Sampson emphasized that "toughness" rather than "greatness" is the key to winning away games in the Big 12.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Big 12 is proving to be a gauntlet, but the No. 10 Houston Cougars showed they have the grit to survive it. 

Behind a career night from freshman Kingston Flemings, Houston secured a tough 79-70 road victory over TCU.

The Freshman Takeover

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 18: Kingston Flemings #4 of the Houston Cougars looks on during the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Fertitta Center on January 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The story of the night was freshman Kingston Flemings, whose 27 points kept the Cougars ahead even as TCU pressured them late in the game. 

Houston built a 13-point lead by halftime, but as is common in conference play, the Horned Frogs refused to go away quietly.

Execution Under Pressure

Coach Kelvin Sampson pointed to two specific factors that sealed the win: execution and free-throw shooting. 

The Cougars were nearly perfect from the stripe, finishing 22-of-24.

"Going 22-for-24 from the free-throw line is a big deal when you're on the road," Sampson said.

 He also praised the team's ability to stay organized and find the right matchups when the game got tight.

Sampson on the 'Big 12 Grind'

Sampson didn't mince words about the difficulty of winning in this league, noting how quickly even the best teams can fall.

"To win on the road, you don't have to be great. You have to be tough," Sampson said. "And we were tough enough to win on the road."

With this win, the 18-2 Cougars solidify their place as a national title contender as they continue their march through one of the toughest schedules in college basketball.

The Source: Comments from the post-game press conference.

