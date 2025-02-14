Katy mom arrested for allegedly beating children with dog leash and making threats

The Brief Ebony Gonzalez, a 32-year-old woman from Katy, was arrested for allegedly beating her four children with a dog leash and threatening to burn them. The incident occurred on February 12, after Gonzalez became angry over a piece of tissue on the floor, leading to visible injuries on the children. Gonzalez's bond is set at $10,000 for each charge, with conditions prohibiting unsupervised contact with her children.



What we know:

A Katy woman has been arrested after authorities say she beat her four children with a dog leash and threatened to burn them.

Ebony Gonzalez, 32, appeared in probable cause court Monday, facing charges of injury to a child. A judge set her bond at $10,000 for each charge, with conditions barring her from contacting her children.

Details of the alleged abuse incident

Timeline:

According to court documents, one of Gonzalez’s children told their friend to report the alleged abuse to the police, which took place on Feb. 12 at a residence on the 2500 block of Katy Hockley Road near Morton Ranch Road.

Authorities said Gonzalez became angry after finding tissue on the floor. When none of her four children—ages 11, 11, 8, and 6—admitted to leaving it there, she allegedly struck them with a dog leash, turned on a stove, and threatened to burn their hair.

Officers reported visible welts and bruises on two of the children. A third child told police Gonzalez pulled her hair and kicked her. The fourth child declined to speak but showed visible marks, authorities said.

As part of her bond conditions, Gonzalez is prohibited from unsupervised contact with children. Gonzalez has no prior criminal history.