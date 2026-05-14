Former Katy ISD paraprofessional accused of online solicitation of a minor

The Brief A former Katy ISD staff member is accused of online solicitation of a minor, according to court documents. According to court documents, a 13-year-old student made an outcry to a teacher stating she was sexually assaulted by a former paraprofessional, who she identified as Mr. Perez, when she was a student at West Memorial Junior High School. During questioning of the victim, court documents stated the victim was upset because Mr. Perez did not go to jail for what he did to her.



A former Katy ISD staff member is accused of online solicitation of a minor, according to court documents.

Samuel Perez, 25, was charged.

Former Katy ISD paraprofessional charged

What we know:

According to court documents, a 13-year-old student made an outcry to a teacher stating she was sexually assaulted by a former paraprofessional, who she identified as Mr. Perez, when she was a student at West Memorial Junior High School.

During questioning of the victim, court documents stated the victim was upset because Mr. Perez did not go to jail for what he did to her.

Court documents stated the victim and Perez first started messaging each other on TikTok and Instagram when she was his student.

The victim stated she would send sexual photos of herself, as would Perez, according to court documents.

Upon further investigation, court documents stated that the victim and Perez sent a total of 238 messages starting back on June 6, 2025.

Court documents stated some of the messages were normal back and forth conversations while others were of a sexual nature.

Documents stated the victim and Perez engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student on multiple occasions in a classroom.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Katy ISD said, "In coordination with local law enforcement agencies, District police investigated allegations involving inappropriate solicitation between a staff member and a student. The District takes all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement and relevant agencies. Following the investigation, former staff member Samuel Perez was arrested and charged with a felony. Mr. Perez has not been present on District property for most of the current school year and is no longer employed by Katy ISD. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority, and we are committed to responding promptly and appropriately whenever concerns arise."