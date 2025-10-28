Katy Freeway wrong-way driver dead after crash with Cybertruck, vehicle catching fire

The Brief One man is dead after they reportedly went the wrong way on I-10 Katy Freeway, crashed with a Cybertruck and their vehicle caught fire. The wrong-way driver was going westbound in the eastbound lanes of Katy Freeway, officials said. The driver of the Cybertruck was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.



A wrong-way driver is dead after their vehicle crashed and caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to Houston Police Department officials.

Deadly car crash and vehicle fire

What we know:

Sergeant Rebecca Dallas stated they received scalls around 12:05 a.m. about a vehicle going the wrong way near the 6600 block of I-10 Katy Freeway just before the Washington Ave and Westcott Street exit.

The BMW four-door sedan was going westbound in the eastbound lanes of Katy Freeway, officials said.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

According to Sgt. Dallas, the BMW crashed with a Cybertruck going into downtown in the eastbound lanes. The Cybertruck bounced off and hit an 18-wheeler also driving in the eastbound lanes.

The BMW caught fire and Houston Fire Department was called. One male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the Cybertruck was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The 18-wheeler driver stayed at the scene and were not injured.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not confirmed why the BMW driver was going the wrong way or if they were under the influence.