Electrical fire, gas leak reported underground, Katy officials say; homes evacuated

Homes have been evacuated in Katy after a fire and gas leak was reported underground, officials say.

Katy Office of Emergency Management reported that Avenue D in both directions from Lilac Street to Village Green Drive is closed due to an underground electrical fire and gas leak.

Officials say the homes closest to the fire have been evacuated.

Katy Fire Department and Katy Police Department are on the scene along with Centerpoint Energy.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.