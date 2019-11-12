Kanye West to perform at Lakewood Church on Sunday

Hip hop artist Kanye West will be performing at Lakewood Church on Sunday. So how can you get a ticket to the show? Well, you can't.

When West is in the building at Lakewood Church on Sunday there actually won't be any tickets. Seeing West perform at Lakewood will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

“I know he just came out with a new album Jesus Is King, which is really cool because I think he's trying to influence a younger generation into becoming more religious and spiritual,” says fan Quinton Parmenter.

Before releasing his new gospel album last month, Kanye announced he is dedicating his life to Jesus Christ.

West has recently traveled to several churches across the country performing with his choir. He'll be at Lakewood Sunday taking to the platform for a 20-minute conversation with Pastor Joel Osteen during Sunday worship at 11:00 a.m.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Kanye West onstage at adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. - an event in basketball culture on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas)

”Kanye West is one of the most influential hip hop artists of our generation,” says fan Austin Brown.

At Lakewood's, 7:00 p.m. service on Sunday Kanye and his choir will perform.

“What I think this new album might do is rejuvenate some of the interests around multi-part singing,” explains the University of Houston Moores School of Music Music Historian Madelyn Shackelford Washington.

Washington says the superstar is actually renewing mass interest in choirs.

“Really kind of losing people working in choirs, people not wanting to become choral directors as well as students not wanting to sign up for choir,” she said.

This is just in time for the holiday season.

”We have just hit our first frost. This is a time when people turn inward, listen to music, think about things and reassess their life. So I think it's pretty good timing,” Washington says.

Kanye's Lakewood performance on Sunday won't cost you a thing. Again, he'll talk with Joel Osteen in the 11:00 a.m. service and perform at 7:00 p.m.

There are 17,000 seats in the church. If you want one, show up while seats are available. Once they're filled, you're out of luck.