Judge KP George money laundering trial: Opening statements to begin Thursday

The Brief Opening statements are scheduled to start on Thursday for the money laundering trial for current Fort Bend County Judge KP George. George is charged with two counts of money laundering. On Monday, an appellate court denied Judge KP George's attempt to disqualify the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.



George was charged with two counts of money laundering between $30,000 and $150,000 in April 2025. The punishment range is two to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

According to court documents, the offense occurred between Jan. 12, 2019, and April 22, 2019.

The Fort Bend County judge was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of identity misrepresentation that is unrelated to the money laundering case.

Jury selection process

George and his attorneys vetted potential jurors for two days and those selected have been sworn in.

Money laundering accusations

The backstory:

Court documents from prosecutors allege George lied under oath about how much money he had in his campaign account. They go on to claim he transferred money from his campaign account to his personal account.

Records go on to allege George engaged in a scheme to defraud campaign donors and obtain money using fraudulent pretenses. Prosecutors allege he accepted thousands of dollars in campaign contributions he used to personally enrich himself.

KP George loses primary

Dig deeper:

George was first elected to serve as county judge in 2018, and he was re-elected to the office in 2022. He ran as a Democrat in both of those elections.

However, George switched to the Republican Party in 2025. He ended up receiving lowest number of votes in the recent March 3 Republican primary and is out of the running for re-election.