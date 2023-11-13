Gobble, Gobble! Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and everyone is getting ready to enjoy a delicious meal with their loved ones. However, let's not forget about our furry friends at the Houston Humane Society's shelter.

To ensure that these beloved animals have full bellies and a joyful experience, the Houston Humane Society is organizing a heartwarming event. For just $10, individuals can treat the shelter pets to their very own special Thanksgiving meal and pet-friendly treats.

The Houston Humane Society is inviting the community to join in the spirit of giving back by donating a meal for these shelter pets. So don't forget to mark your calendars! The deadline to donate a meal is Friday, Nov. 17.

You can make your donation anytime between now and Nov. 17. The Houston Humane Society is located at 14700 Almeda Road.

Humane Society officials said it's a wonderful opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these deserving animals. You can also watch the pets enjoy their Thanksgiving meal on the Houston Humane Society Facebook live on Nov 21.

Your donation will ensure that these animals have a memorable and fulfilling holiday season.