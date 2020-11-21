Jeremih reportedly out of ICU after battling COVID-19, according to TMZ

article

Singer and songwriter Jeremih is reportedly out of the ICU after battling COVID-19 for an unknown amount of time, according to TMZ.

News of Jeremih’s COVID-19 diagnosis was announced on social media after friends of the R&B singer sent well-wishes on Nov. 15. The star is reportedly being treated in his hometown of Chicago.

The family of the singer told TMZ that Jeremih has been transferred out of the ICU and into a regular hospital room where he can start his "true healing."

While Jeremih’s prognosis sounded grim last week, his family believes his health scare is finally over. The family thanked everyone for sending good vibes, according to TMZ.

The star joins a long list of celebrities who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus but have thankfully recovered.

Between film, television, and music, a handful of celebrities have come forward to announce their positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Actors such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels have openly shared their experiences with the virus and preach caution to those who have not contracted the virus.

"I am actually a person who let my guard down. I haven’t even spoken about this publicly really, and a really close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago,” Michaels said. “I’m fortunate to have gone into it being healthy and I was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick. But not everybody is that lucky as we know.”

The United States has seen more than 11 million diagnosed infections and over 250,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe that somewhere around 40% of people who are infected do not have obvious symptoms but can still spread the virus.

Health experts have forecasted a particularly morbid winter due to a disregard for mask-wearing and other precautions.

With the onset of cold weather and crowded holiday gatherings quickly approaching, health officials say that small household gatherings have become a major contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier Thursday, the CDC urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.