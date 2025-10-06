Undocumented immigrant in Houston accused of throwing Texas DPS agent into fence

The Brief Javier Cornelio Cruz-Nava is in custody after being charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. Authorities say Cruz-Nava is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who was staying in Houston. Court documents claim a Texas DPS was trying to detain Cruz-Nava and he threw the agent into a wrought iron fence.



Javier Cornelio Cruz-Nava, 36, is in custody and faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine if he is found guilty.

Texas DPS agent allegedly injured by undocumented immigrant

According to court documents, on Oct. 1, federal and state officers were conducting immigration enforcement operations in Houston when they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Cruz-Nava. Authorities said he ignored emergency lights and started to evade officials. The law enforcement officers surrounded his vehicle and later jumped out to run from them.

A Texas Department of Public Safety agent who chased Cruz-Nava caught up to him and grabbed his shirt, records claim. Cruz-Nava allegedly got out of his shirt and continued to run.

Court documents say the agent tried again to detain Cruz-Nava by wrapping his arms around him. Cruz-Nava threw the agent into a wrought iron fence. Officials state the agent suffered two deep head wounds.

Cruz-Nava was eventually taken into custody.

What they're saying:

"Those who attack law enforcement officers are attacking the American system of justice," said Ganjei. "The Southern District of Texas has a zero-tolerance policy towards anyone who does so. The message is clear—comply with officer directives and keep your hands to yourself."