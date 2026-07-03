The Brief U.S. Senate Democratic nominee James Talarico shared that Kendrick Lamar came out on top during his feud with Drake while on Houston radio show 93.7 The Beat. Talarico spoke about reaching out to Black Texan voters during his interview. He also addressed the attacks made against him by his opponent, Ken Paxton.



Democratic nominee James Talarico recently stopped by a Houston radio station where he discussed his run for U.S. Senator for Texas and even gave his opinion on Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar.

Drake or Kendrick Lamar?

While being a guest on 93.7 The Beat with host Ashlee, Talarico was asked about his thoughts on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud.

He responded to the question, stating, "I think it’s safe to say that Kendrick got the best of that back and forth." He followed up saying he liked Drake's "Family Matters" track he released during the time.

Talarico's U.S. Senate campaign

During the interview, Talarico addressed the attacks against him made by his opponent, Texas Attorney General and U.S. Senate Republican nominee Ken Paxton. "It's never fun to be, you know, attacked or to have people make stuff up about you, but as a candidate, to me, it means they don't have any argument to make to the voters. They're not speaking to the actual issues that people care about."

The Democratic nominee also spoke about reaching out to Black Texan voters and said the fastest way to lose an election is to take voters for granted, assuming they will show up.

"A lot of, especially national Democrats, will just assume that Black folks are going to show up and vote for a Democratic candidate, and we've seen, especially over the last few cycles, that's not true," he said.

Talarico shared with Ashlee that his campaign is trying to avoid mistakes with Black voters by going into communities and listening to their concerns and figuring out what they want from a campaign.

You can listen to and watch the full interview here.