The Houston community is uniting in solidarity with Israel as the war against Hamas continues in Gaza.

On Thursday, the One With Israel organization hosted a Standing With Israel event at Living Hope Houston Church.

"Never in my life has it been more clear that we need to stand by our principles and values of freedom and human dignity. We’ve seen horrific images - children burned, babies tied together and massacred," said Pastor Becky Keenan.

ISRAEL WAR: Houstonians feel the pain of the Israel War: Houston man in Israel speaks out

Consul General of Israel to Southwest U.S. Livia Link-Raviv says Israel’s priority is to keep their citizens safe by dismantling Hamas’s presence in the region and securing their northern border near Lebanon from other possible terrorist groups like Hezbollah as well.

"The numbers are unconceivable beyond comprehension and they are rising by the hour. We’re talking now about 1,300+ people that were slaughtered, mostly civilians; over 5000 injured and between 100 to 200 people that were abducted into the Gaza Strip and being held hostages, including people from foreign nationalities, Americans amongst them," said Link-Raviv.

She encourages supporters to speak up.

"Terrorism is not only done with guns and artillery. Terrorism is also done by fear.

"Some people that feel uncomfortable or feel the need to pick sides and make it a political thing, so just to clarify, this is not a political issue. This is not about territorial disputes, not at all. This is about a terrorist organization whose sole purpose is to destroy the state of Israel," Link-Raviv.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

In a statement, Houston Police say they’re working with local state and federal partners to keep citizens safe. Currently, HPD says there are no specific or credible threats to the community in the greater Houston area.

Authorities encourage people to remain vigilant.