Is the price of a World Series ticket worth the cost? Houstonians weigh in

If you're planning to go to the game, tickets to the World Series aren't cheap. How much money will you need to get in the game? Well, just under $700 will get you in the door at Minute Maid Park for Game 6, but that isn't quite enough to buy you a seat. The $675 ticket is for standing room only.

What's keeping you from going to the game? “Prices” is what one guy told me and he’s not the only one.

“$675? That's crazy,” adds Houstonian Nick Muylle.

So, would you rather buy the standing room only tickets or a $629 Open Box 70-inch television?

”Probably the TV. It lasts longer,” smiles one Houston woman.

Would you buy the tickets or an Emporio Armani suit that’s on sale for $620?

“I would definitely buy the tickets. The Astros are phenomenal,” says Houstonian Kelley Hough.

Advertisement

Do you know how many things you can buy for $700?

The new iPhone 11 is $699. So would you buy the TV, the tickets or the iPhone?

“The iPhone. Why? Because this one’s pretty much on its last leg,” a Houston woman laughs as she shows me her current phone.

A whopping $655 could also get you nine credit hours at Lone Star College. I wonder how many light-rail train rides I could buy.

Let's see, carry the two, minus one…anywho would you fork over that much for a sporting event?

“In Wales we would pay that,” says Ian who’s visiting Houston from Wales. Then I asked him in my best British accent.

So $675 isn't too much for you?

“Not for a final no,” he answers as I realize I could use that $675 to buy a good a dialect coach, but what about this? You could buy three packs of men's cashmere socks, ornament tree box edition, in the Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog.

“For that? I don't think I see a reason to get it. I'm sorry,” laughs Houstonian Jose Arroyo.

Do the socks tempt you at all?

“Not really,” laughs Muylle.

So what about using the money for a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta evening gown that I found online?

“Well, then instead of the tickets, the wife comes first,” answers Hough before he sees the $14,000 price tag and hysterically laughs. “I did not see that actually. I’ll stick with the tickets”.