Interactive Q&A: What are renters' rights in Texas?

You should know your rights as a tenant, especially during the pandemic and after the Texas winter storm.

Consumer reporter Steve Noviello hosted an interactive live chat Wednesday morning on Facebook with two experts – one advocating for tenants and the other for landlords.

One of the biggest issues many renters face is property condition. Many people have said they are still without hot water. Others said their apartment is now dry but was flooded, leaving behind buckling floors and wet walls.

One man sent Steve a picture of his apartment which had been completely gutted to the studs. He was displaced and the property management told him his rent was still due.

So what are renters’ rights in situations like these? Can you break your lease if your apartment is unlivable? Is your landlord obligated to relocate you? And what about your security deposit?

Jennifer Owen, an attorney and member of the Texas Apartment Association, and Maryann D’Aniello, an attorney with the Legal Aid of Northwest Texas took the time to answer those types of questions from viewers.

"There’s been a significant amount of damage and we’ve received a lot of phone calls from tenants and applications wanting to know what their rights are and what the landlord needs to do with regard to repair," D’Aniello said.

At the same time, Owen said many landlords are struggling to cover the costs of repairs after an already difficult year. It’s also been difficult for them to get supplies and skilled repair workers because of the demand.

Q: My apartment complex is not doing anything about rent or giving us updates and we still do not have hot water. Do I have to pay rent?

"The short answer is yes. Your rent is still due. The landlord is not required to give an automatic reduction or proration of the rent because repairs are necessary or the lack of utilities. The longer answer is that if as a practical matter the dwelling is no longer habitable, the tenant does have the right – or the landlord – either one has the right to terminate the lease and move," D’Aniello said.

Moving may be difficult for many tenants but they do have the right to do so if the apartment is unlivable.

As for the rent, unless a county or district court issues an order for a rent reduction or proration, it’s still due in full. Tenants can try to make an agreement with their landlord but the law does not give them the right to just stop paying rent.

