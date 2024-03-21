Houston police are searching for the parents of a 6-month-old to one-year-old boy who was found Thursday.

The child was found in Southeast Houston around 6:30 am.

The child was found in a car seat wearing a white and blue striped shirt and blue pants. He has two bottom teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Children's Assessment Center at 713-986-3300.