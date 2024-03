As the echoes of empty classrooms resonate with the absence of educators, the toll of staffing shortages reverberates not only through the halls but also across the minds of teachers and students alike, prompting panelists to reflect and share their insights on this pervasive issue.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Click the video above for the full story.