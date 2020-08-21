Iconic LA landmarks join The Masked Singer this FYC season by keeping their masks on

Only in LA can you see a dinosaur, octopus and donut wearing a face mask.

The folks at the Mask Singer are reminding Angelenos to keep their masks on and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. If these iconic Los Angeles landmarks can keep their masks on then so can you.

You can check out all three of these landmarks and their masks now through Monday, August 31.

You can spot this giant tasty donut at the iconic Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood. To celebrate The Masked Singer being up for an Emmy nomination the first 100 customers to visit between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Aug. 22, Aug. 23, Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 will get a free donut.

Randy’s Donuts is located at 805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood.

Beat the heat and head towards the beach where you can find this sassy octopus at Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier. The pier is located at 380 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica.

And whether you need to see it to believe it… this T-Rex is sporting the latest in fashion with a Masked Singer face mask. You can spot this dinosaur on top of Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum on 6780 Hollywood Blvd.

Enjoy the iconic sights of LA while keeping your mask on and staying safe. Also don’t forget to watch the season four premiere of The Masked Singer this fall on FOX.

