Honduran family separated after ICE detention in Houston leaves family without father

Published  February 22, 2025 6:15pm CST
The Brief

    • A Honduran family in Houston has been separated after Jose Pineda was detained by ICE despite complying with immigration officials.
    • Angelica Castillo, Pineda's wife, is considering leaving the U.S. to reunite her family and faces an upcoming immigration court date.
    • The family fled Honduras due to gang violence, and Pineda remains detained at the Polk County Detention Center.

HOUSTON - A Honduran family living in Houston has been separated after a recent ICE operation led to the detention of a family member. Angelica Castillo, the wife of the detained man, is now considering leaving the United States to reunite her family.

Honduran family seeks reunion

What we know:

Angelica Castillo and her husband, Jose Pineda, along with their five children, have been in the U.S. for seven months. 

They fled Honduras after being targeted by violent gangs. Pineda was shot eight times, and his 20-year-old son was killed.

Despite complying with immigration officials, Pineda was detained. Castillo claims ICE officials assured Pineda he would not be deported when they called him in for a meeting. However, he was taken into custody, leaving Castillo to care for their children alone.

What they're saying:

"It was hard, and it broke my heart to see how they came and took him away," Castillo said. "They put handcuffs on him as if he was a criminal."

Pineda, who has no criminal record, had previously attempted to enter the U.S. illegally in 2012 and was deported at the border. Now, the couple communicate through video calls. Friday marked an emotional day as it was their second-youngest daughter's birthday.

"He wants to be with his family, his kids," Castillo said. "He misses us a lot. He wants to be reunited with his family, whether it’s here in the United States or Honduras."

Currently, Pineda remains detained, having been transferred from Montgomery County to the Polk County Detention Center in Livingston.

What's next:

Castillo faces her own immigration court date on Wednesday. Initially hesitant to attend due to fears of separation from her children, she has since secured an immigration lawyer to represent her.

The Source: FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia spoke with Angelica Castillo, the wife of a man detained after an ICE operation.

