Expand / Collapse search

I-610 lanes blocked after heavy truck hits NRG Park pedestrian bridge

By
Published  September 21, 2024 6:13pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Lanes of I-610 are blocked after a truck hit a pedestrian bridge connected to NRG Park.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported a heavy truck with a high load driving along I-610 South Loop westbound near Kirby Drive struck a bridge.

Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation - Houston District via X

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials say multiple lanes of the interstate are blocked.

Crews are at the scene to work on clearing the area.