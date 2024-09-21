I-610 lanes blocked after heavy truck hits NRG Park pedestrian bridge
HOUSTON - Lanes of I-610 are blocked after a truck hit a pedestrian bridge connected to NRG Park.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported a heavy truck with a high load driving along I-610 South Loop westbound near Kirby Drive struck a bridge.
Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation - Houston District via X
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Officials say multiple lanes of the interstate are blocked.
Crews are at the scene to work on clearing the area.