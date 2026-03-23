Expand / Collapse search

I-45 shut down for Conroe PD, Montgomery County SO investigation

By
Published  March 23, 2026 11:13am CDT
Montgomery County
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Conroe Police Department with an investigation.
    • I-45 was shut down on Monday morning during the investigation.
    • FOX 26 is gathering more details on what happened.

CONROE, Texas - Northbound lanes of I-45 were shut down near Panorama Village amid a law enforcement investigation on Monday morning.

What we know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it was assisting the Conroe Police Department with an investigation and the stop of a suspect vehicle on the highway.

Northbound lanes were shut down between FM 830 and League Line Road.

What we don't know:

Details of the investigation are not known at this time.

FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide an update as we gather new information.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Montgomery CountyMontgomery County Sheriff's Office