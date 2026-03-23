I-45 shut down for Conroe PD, Montgomery County SO investigation
CONROE, Texas - Northbound lanes of I-45 were shut down near Panorama Village amid a law enforcement investigation on Monday morning.
What we know:
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it was assisting the Conroe Police Department with an investigation and the stop of a suspect vehicle on the highway.
Northbound lanes were shut down between FM 830 and League Line Road.
What we don't know:
Details of the investigation are not known at this time.
FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide an update as we gather new information.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.