I-45 shut down for Conroe PD, Montgomery County SO investigation

The Brief The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Conroe Police Department with an investigation. I-45 was shut down on Monday morning during the investigation. FOX 26 is gathering more details on what happened.



Northbound lanes of I-45 were shut down near Panorama Village amid a law enforcement investigation on Monday morning.

What we know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it was assisting the Conroe Police Department with an investigation and the stop of a suspect vehicle on the highway.

Northbound lanes were shut down between FM 830 and League Line Road.

What we don't know:

Details of the investigation are not known at this time.

FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide an update as we gather new information.