I-45 NB shut down at Rankin Road in north Houston after deadly crash
HOUSTON - Northbound lanes of I-45 were shut down in north Houston on Monday night after a man was hit by a vehicle.
What we know:
All northbound lanes of the I-45 North Freeway were shut down before Rankin Road.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man was reportedly running across the freeway when he was hit by a vehicle.
HCSO and Houston Police Department vehicles are at the scene.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
It’s unclear how long the roadway will be closed while authorities conduct an investigation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Houston Transtar.