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I-45 NB shut down at Rankin Road in north Houston after deadly crash

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Published  March 30, 2026 9:52pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • All northbound lanes of I-45 were shutdown at Rankin Road on Monday night.
    • A man was hit by a vehicle.

HOUSTON - Northbound lanes of I-45 were shut down in north Houston on Monday night after a man was hit by a vehicle.

What we know:

All northbound lanes of the I-45 North Freeway were shut down before Rankin Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man was reportedly running across the freeway when he was hit by a vehicle.

HCSO and Houston Police Department vehicles are at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

It’s unclear how long the roadway will be closed while authorities conduct an investigation.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Houston Transtar.

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