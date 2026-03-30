The Brief All northbound lanes of I-45 were shutdown at Rankin Road on Monday night. A man was hit by a vehicle.



Northbound lanes of I-45 were shut down in north Houston on Monday night after a man was hit by a vehicle.

What we know:

All northbound lanes of the I-45 North Freeway were shut down before Rankin Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man was reportedly running across the freeway when he was hit by a vehicle.

HCSO and Houston Police Department vehicles are at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

It’s unclear how long the roadway will be closed while authorities conduct an investigation.