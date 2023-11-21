I-10 East Freeway motorcycle crash: All main lanes reopened following deadly crash

Houston police are investigating following a deadly crash in East Harris County on Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time, but officials say a motorcycle was involved in a crash on I-10 East Freeway westbound at Federal.

All mainlanes were blocked for several hours while authorities were on the scene investigating. However, all lanes have since reopened.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

At least one person has died in the crash, authorities say.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as we get more information.