A woman who was missing for days at Huntsville State Park has been found dead, and an investigation into her death is ongoing, officials say.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Jennifer Luten, 44, of Montgomery, was recovered from Lake Raven on Saturday.

Officials say she had rented a kayak from the self-serve station around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, and her kayak was found free floating on the lake the next morning. Her vehicle was still parked at the boat ramp.

The boat ramp at Huntsville State Park was closed Wednesday but reopened Saturday.

Texas State Park Police, the Huntsville Fire Department, the Huntsville Police Department, the New Waverly Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens were involved in the search for her. Divers, sonar boats and K-9 teams searched the lake and surrounding areas.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says the investigation into Luten’s death continues, and they will release more information as they are able to.

Lake Raven was closed to all boat and watercraft traffic starting Wednesday, but it reopened on Saturday. However, swimming in the area is still closed.