Two men are accused of tampering with a gas pump to make it look like less fuel was being pumped at a gas station in Humble.

Constable Mark Herman's Office was called to the 8500 block of Humble Westfield Road on October 18 after receiving reports of two individuals stealing diesel.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities say the suspects, Arley Almira Ramos and Hander Prado Lopez, were apprehended.

Hander Prado Lopez(left) and Arley Almira Ramos(right) were arrested for stealing diesel from a Humble gas station. (Courtesy of The Constable Mark Herman's Office)

https://www.fox26houston.com/tag/us/tx/harris-county/humble

Authorities say the suspects used a device to manipulate the gas pump, causing the display to show less fuel than was actually pumped.