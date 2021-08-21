HPD: Truck driver arrested for killing motorcyclist while under the influence

article

A pickup truck driver has been placed behind bars overnight Saturday after officials say they killed a motorcyclist while driving under the influence.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened around 2:30 a.m. on HWY 6 just north of Westheimer. That's where officials found a motorcyclist and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information dictates the truck driver turned in front of the motorcyclist while making a U-turn, killing him. And after conducting a test, the driver was confirmed to be Driving While Under the influence and taken into custody.

The motorcyclist has not been identified yet, as of this writing.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP