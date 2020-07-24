HPD: Suspects reversed truck into hidden game room

article

Houston police say some suspects backed a truck into a hidden game room and then reportedly fired shots inside.

Officers responded to a reported robbery of a business in the 6400 block of Antoine around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say when they arrived they found that a truck had reversed into a hidden game room. The suspects reportedly fired shots into the game room.

The suspects fled the scene in another vehicle.

A wrecker pulled the truck out of the business to allow patrons to exit. No injuries were reported.

It is unknown if anything was taken. Police have not released a description of the suspects.