HPD: Suspect hospitalized after exchange of gunfire during police chase

Authorities say a suspect was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound after an exchange of gunfire with Houston police during a pursuit.

Around 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, HPD says two Southeast patrol officers saw a suspect leaving a private parking lot on Old Spanish Trail and driving recklessly.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit began.

Police say about three minutes after the pursuit started, officers called out that the suspect was shooting at them. According to HPD, at some point, an officer fired on the suspect.

Authorities say the pursuit continued until the suspect lost control of his vehicle, hit a curb and crashed.

Police say the suspect got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. Officials say the suspect had a gunshot wound in his chest area and was listed in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation by the Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

