HPD: Deadly shooting of boy, 16, appears to be accidental

article

Houston police say the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy appears to be an accident.

The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Clover Street in Houston’s Sunnyside neighborhood.

According to investigators, a group of kids were playing basketball and then went inside a residence to hang out Tuesday morning.

Police say one of them had a gun, and at some point, the gun was shot.

The 16-year-old was wounded and taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

Police say the investigation is still being conducted, but it appears to be an accident.