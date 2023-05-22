Houston police are waiting on the autopsy results in the death of a man found at 2901 Briarhurst Drive about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

The man's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives K. Clark and M. Nicotra reported:

HPD patrol officers were called to do a welfare check regarding a smell coming from an apartment at the above address. Officers found the male inside a bedroom and Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The investigation is pending the man's cause of death, to be determined by an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.