HPD: 3-year-old boy drowns during house party in northeast Houston

Houston Police are investigating the drowning death of a 3-year-old boy at a house party on Sunday, Sept. 20 around 2:30 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the 7000 block of Longview and discovered the child was found face down in the pool.

Police say the boy was pulled from the pool and CPR was performed until the Fire Department arrived.

The boy was resuscitated and taken to a nearby trauma center where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

