HPD: 2 undercover officers shot at with AK-47, pistols

Police say two undercover officers are OK after they were shot at overnight on Houston's southside.

According to the police department, the officers, who were in an unmarked vehicle and wearing plain clothes, were conducting surveillance at a park late Tuesday night.

Officers noticed two cars leaving the park after hours at around 11:15 p.m. and began to follow.

The officers called for a patrol unit to conduct a traffic stop and continued to follow the vehicles.

Police say the suspects apparently recognized the officers' unmarked vehicle and ran a red light. The officers lost the cars near Lydia and Springhill.

According to HPD, when the officers in the unmarked car entered an intersection, shots were fired at them from multiple directions.

The officers' car was struck two or three times, but the officers were not injured. The officers did not return fire.

More officers responded to the scene, and they recovered two pistols and an AK-47. The two cars the officers were following were also found abandoned nearby.

Advertisement

Three males were detained, but police said it was not clear if they were involved.

MORE: Follow the latest Houston news